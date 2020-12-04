Broadview Heights police: Fraudsters calling public asking for bond money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone calls from the Broadview Heights Police Department and asks for “bond money,” hang up immediately. It’s a scam.
An individual is fraudulently calling members of the public claiming to be a member of the Broadview Heights Police Department and is asking people for money in the form of gift cards, according to a Facebook post from the Broadview Heights police.
This individual says they are trying to obtain bond money for an arrested person.
The police department reminds the public that law enforcement agencies do not seek bond money for people in the form of gift cards, according to the post. The department urges the public to not give these callers any personal information or credit or gift card numbers.
The police also ask the public not to contact them if they receive a call from the scammers.
They do not want dispatchers overwhelmed with calls about the scammers.
