Browns defense gets another boost before Titans showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jackson has appeared in three games and recorded five tackles. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 24.
Takitaki has appeared in 10 games with eight starts and has recorded 36 tackles, one interception and one touchdown. He leads the team with nine special teams tackles. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 25.
