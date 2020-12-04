Canton man pleads not guilty to double shooting of twin babies, 1 fatal

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man charged in the deadly shooting of a one-year-old boy and the non-fatal shooting of the victim’s twin brother pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.
Canton police took Trejuan Johnson into custody Monday after he was indicted by the Stark County Grand Jury on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons under disability.
Ace and his twin brother Arcel were sleeping on the couch when they were hit by bullets fired into their Claredon Avenue SW home in July.
Ace was struck in the head and died at a local hospital.
Arcel was struck in the leg and recovered from his injuries.
Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said they remain committed to bringing all persons involved in this terrible crime to justice.
Anyone with information is urged to call Canton Police at 330-489-3144.
Johnson will be back in court for a pre-trial on Dec. 15.
Today some neighbors who recalled what happened that July night reacted to the news that Trejuan Johnson actually pleaded guilty.
