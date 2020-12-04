Cleveland Police looking for driver of car used in fatal hit-skip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking your help in identifying the driver of a car that killed a 58-year-old man on Lakeshore Boulevard near East 156th around 8:15 p.m. on November 29th.
Police said the man was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Lakeshore BLVD when the driver of the car heading west pulled in front of the man on the bike, striking him as he turned to go South on to East 156th.
The car driver stopped at a nearby gas station and took off on foot on East 156th, according to police.
The driver is described as a female with short hair. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Accident Investigators at 216-623-5295. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
