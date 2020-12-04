Cleveland Police search for missing 21-year-old woman last seen Nov. 13

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community to be on the lookout for 21-year-old Samantha Cabrera.
Cabrera’s was reported missing on Nov. 25 after she had not been since Nov. 13.
According to the report, she left all of her belongings behind, including her cell phone and wallet.
Police described her as 4′11″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a blue and black wolf hoodie with hot pink Nike flip-flops.
Call police if you see her or know where she may be.
