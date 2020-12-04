Cuyahoga County preparing to request refrigerated morgue units due to surge of deceased COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s top health leaders, including Executive Armond Budish, Commissioner Terry Allan, and Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson, held a briefing on Friday afternoon regarding the region’s latest COVID-19 data.
Dr. Gilson, the county’s coroner, said he is preparing to request refrigerated units if threshold is met that will be used as extra morgue space due to an influx of future deceased COVID-19 patients.
The units are expected to arrive in Cuyahoga County within a week, Dr. Gilson suggested.
As of Friday morning, the Ohio Department of Health reported 43,640 COVID-19 cases and 768 deaths in Cuyahoga County since the start of the pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Health revealed on Thursday that Cuyahoga County is classified as “Red Alert Level 3″ on the COVID-19 threat level map, but on the watch list for approaching the highest level.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recently introduced a stay-at-home advisory as a supplement to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s three-week statewide curfew following a “dramatic” surge of cases and severely ill patients in Northeast Ohio.
Under the resolution, residents are strongly urged to avoid traveling in and out of the state of Ohio and avoid having outside guests in their residences.
Separate suggestions are also made for employers, schools, and hosts of private events.
The guidance is based only on recommendations; not requirements.
Read the resolution here:
The resolution is in effect for at least to consecutive COVID-19 incubation periods, or for 28 days through Dec. 17.
