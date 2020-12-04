East Cleveland Police pursuit after man threatens woman with gun ends in crash with 5 people, including 2 officers, hurt

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland Police pursuit that stemmed from a man threatening a woman with a gun ended in a crash on Friday night, according to ECPD.
The suspect crashed near East 55th Street in the eastbound lanes of I-90 around 7:30 p.m, according to ECPD.
ECPD said Cleveland Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are assisting at the crash scene.
Cleveland EMS said five people, including two East Cleveland Police officers, were taken to University Hospitals with minor injuries.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.