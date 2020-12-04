UK defends vaccine decision amid criticism it moved too fast

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Fauci had told U.S. media outlets that U.K. regulators hadn’t acted “as carefully” as the Food and Drug Administration. He later clarified to the BBC that he had meant to say that U.S. authorities do things differently than their British counterparts, not better, but didn’t phrase his comments properly. (Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh)