Former 19 News Reporter Paul Orlousky shares ‘behind the camera’ stories from TV news career; book available now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After fifty years in the news business, former 19 News Reporter Paul Orlousky is not ready to stop telling stories.
Throughout his long career, Orlousky told stories from across Northeast Ohio.
“Historic events. Horrific crimes. Bizarre behavior. Heartwarming deeds. And sometimes just hilarious, silly stuff . . .” Orlousky said.
Now legendary reporter is ready to share his own.
Orlousky’s book “Punched, Kicked, Spat On, and Sometimes Thanked: Memoirs of a Cleveland TV News Reporter” is available now.
Clevelanders watched Orlousky break news on their TV screens for decades. Now they can read what went on behind the camera.
