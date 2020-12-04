Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House: How a North Olmsted family’s tribute became a donation site

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted family is honoring their late relative’s memory through the act of giving this holiday season.
Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House is the brainchild of North Olmsted resident Chelcie and her family.
North Olmsted Police Department officers visited Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House on Thursday and shared the heartwarming story in a Facebook post.
The idea behind Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House came as Chelcie grieved the loss of her mother, who died in Oct. of 2020.
Chelcie set out to honor her mother’s caring and giving spirit.
“Chelcie and her family decided to create a place where someone who might be having some difficulties making ends meet during the holiday season could come a pick up a gift or two at no cost,” North Olmsted Police Department wrote in the post.
Thus, Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House was born.
Chelcie’s husband put up a shed to house items spanning from small gifts, fresh baked cookies and pet essentials. Her son used his own money to purchase a selection of gifts as well. The children helped decorate.
Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House operates through two-sided donations. You can take what you need and also drop off when you are able to give.
Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House is located at 4447 Columbia Road in North Olmsted.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.