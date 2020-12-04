Lead Safe Resource Center opens; Home loans and grants now available for eligible property owners, landlords

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Property owners and landlords struggling to achieve City of Cleveland Lead Safe Certification can now apply for funding through the Lead Safe Home Fund.
The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition created the Lead Safe Home Fund in Sept. 2019 with the goal of aiding others through support for home repair and lead poisoning prevention.
CNH Housing Partners manages the home loan and grant program, according to a release. The programs intends to help property owners achieve Lead Safe Certification, which requires rental units built before 1978 be certified as lead safe starting March 2021.
Available Lead Safe home loans and grants include:
• Loans up to $7,500 for eligible property owners
• Grants up to $7,000 for eligible landlords
• Incentives of $500 for eligible landlords who achieve their Lead Safe Certification
The Lead Safe Resource Center also opened Friday and is managed by the Environmental Health Watch, according to a release.
A release said the center is, “a one-stop-shop where residents, landlords, lead safe workers, and others can learn about lead hazards, receive support and access resources to make homes lead safe.”
The Lead Safe Resource Center will provide:
• Lead poisoning prevention outreach and education
• Dedicated hotline and resource navigation
• Workforce development for lead safe workers
Call the Lead Safe Hotline at 1-833-601-5323.
