Man pours gasoline on himself, threatens to set fire in Cleveland social services building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is under arrest after threatening himself and others at a social services building in the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Friday morning.
According to Cleveland firefighters, the man walked into the building just before 10 a.m. and poured gasoline on and around himself in the lobby.
Cleveland fire officials said the man also threatened to set himself on fire.
The first two floors of the building were safely evacuated as multiple police and firefighters responded to the scene.
After about 30 minutes, firefighters told 19 News they entered through a door and sprayed the suspect with a fire hose, allowing police to move in and take him into custody.
The man was transported by Cleveland EMS to MetroHealth.
“It was a good result, but sort of an unusual scene this morning,” said Lt. Mike Norman, the Cleveland Fire Department’s Public Information Officer.
“We did everything in sort of a stealth mode. We responded in Level 1 staging [so] no lights and sirens. In fact I heard the officers on scene saying, ‘he doesn’t know we’re here.’ It was a nice coordinated effort between police and fire,” Norman said.
Police have not yet released his name.
There were no injuries.
This incident did not involve the assisted living facilities of St. Augustine Health Ministries.
