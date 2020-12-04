Man killed, 2 Richland County Sheriff’s deputies hospitalized after shootout

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized after a law enforcement welfare check led to shots fired.
About 45 minutes before midnight on Thursday, Deputy Michael Pawlikowski and Deputy Justin Ady responded to the 1000 block of Lexwood Road to perform a resident check, at the request of the daughter of the man who lived there.
She had called from Columbus concerned about her father.
Major Joe Masi of the Richland County Sheriff’s office tells 19 news that the homeowner, identified as Craig Wright, shot Deputy Pawlikowski.
Pawlikowski remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputy Ady returned fire, Wright was killed.
Ady was not shot and was treated and released at a local hospital.
“Don’t quite know what his frame of mind was but they tried to talk to him and see if he needed anything and all of a sudden it escalated,” Masi said.
Deputies had received information, from dispatch, regarding information from Wright’s daughter that her father had guns in the house but that he had never been violent.
Officers were prepared but had no reason to believe, Masi said, to believe that there was a real threat of violence in this situation.
“He had never made any threats with those guys before, they did not consider him to be a violent person,” Masi said, “That’s all information we’re gathering while we’re heading to a call.”
The Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification will process the scene and investigate.
A statement from Richland County Sheriff’s Office said both deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave for eight days, per policy.
