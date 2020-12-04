Mogadore Rubbermaid facility evacuated following ‘suspicious’ bomb threat

MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody following a bomb threat investigation at the Akron and Mogadore Newell Rubbermaid facilities.
Akron and Mogadore police officers responded to 3200 Gilchrist Road and 3009 Gilchrist Road after Akron dispatch received a “suspicious” bomb threat, according to a release.
Police said a suspect called dispatch around 11:30 p.m on Thursday claiming a bomb had been planted in a car located in the parking lot.
The credibility of the threat was suspicious, according to a release, but officers began searching.
Officers were actively searching the Mogadore Rubbermaid facility around 4:30 a.m. on Friday when a second call by a suspect was received.
The suspect suggested officers were being watched as they searched, according to a release.
Police called the Summit County Bomb Squad within minutes of the second call, and the Mogadore Rubbermaid facility was evacuated as well.
No bomb devices were located at either facility, according to a release.
A preliminary investigation by Mogadore, Akron and Summit County authorities revealed the suspect was a temporary employee contracted through an agency.
The person was terminated the day before the incident, the company said.
Mogadore police said a suspect is in custody, and the investigation is expected to conclude soon.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.