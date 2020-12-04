Need face masks? Medina County residents can get a free box of them next weekend

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you a Medina County resident in need of face masks?
The Layfayette Township Fire Department is teaming up with Medina County EMS and the Medina Health Department to distribute free non-medical, disposable face masks.
One box of 50 masks will be given per household on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or while supplies last.
Just drive to the main entrance of the Safety Services Building at 6367 Technology Lane that faces Wedgewood Road.
If you are unable to pick up masks during this time, call the Layfayette Township Fire Department to make other arrangements at 330-722-4965.
