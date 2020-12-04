3 new deaths, infant among 197 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were three COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 165 citywide.
There were also 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 4, which brings the total cumulative to 12,560 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Four cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
As of Dec. 4, there are 432,324 confirmed cases and 6,431 fatalities throughout Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 14.29 million cases and 278,083 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 129 deaths and 10,114 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in 24 hours with thousands of tests still under review.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
