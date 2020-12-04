Northeast Ohio weather: A few more flakes on tap for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front will move southeast across our area tonight.
With this feature nearby, a few light rain showers are possible before 10:00 PM.
After 10:00 PM, rain may mix with (or even change over to) snow, as temperatures fall into the low 30s by morning.
Bundle up if you have plans tonight!
Over the course of the day Saturday, additional snow showers will be moving through our area.
These will be hit or miss, intermittent snow showers.
Accumulation will range from a dusting up to one inch.
I can’t rule out up to three inches of new snow where squalls persist, mainly downwind of Lake Erie in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.
Temperature-wise, it’s going to be a cold weekend!
High temperatures will only climb into the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.