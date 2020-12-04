129 deaths and 10,114 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in 24 hours; thousands of tests still under review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 6,882 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 456,963 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled an unusual briefing on Friday where he is expected to detail how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed throughout the state.
Initially, Gov. DeWine said Ohio would receive approximately 30,000 doses in the first vaccine shipment, but announced on Thursday that the state will actually receive an estimated 98,000 vaccinations.
The 24-hour increase of 10,114 reported cases is the fourth-highest daily increase and is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The Ohio Department of Health said thousands of test results are still under review. The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review usually confirms a positive coronavirus infection.
Additionally, 129 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 24,639 total cases and 451 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 28,673 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 4,847 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.