Ohio Gov. DeWine outlines tentative plan to distribute over 650,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a briefing on Friday to detail a tentative plan to potentially distribute more than 650,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state in only about three weeks.
The governor said he remains confident that Ohio will receive the first shipment of the vaccine from Pfizer if approved federally around Dec. 15, with the first doses being distributed as part of Phase 1A.
Priority vaccine recipients in Phase 1A include:
- Health care workers involved in direct care of COVID-19 patients.
- EMS responders
- Vulnerable individuals and those who care for them, such as residents and staff of nursing homes or assisted living facilities
- Patients and staff members at the state’s psychiatric facilities
- Individuals with intellectual disabilities in group homes
- Residents and staff members of Ohio’s two veterans homes
“I will take it absolutely as soon as I can take it,” Gov. DeWine stated when asked if he will receive the vaccine.
Gov. DeWine also detailed the timeline for vaccine distribution and the potential amount of doses expected for the remainder of December.
Dec. 15
- First shipment of 9,750 Pfizer vaccine doses sent to Ohio’s 10 prepositioned hospital sites
- 88,725 doses to Walgreens and CVS locations to be distributed in congregate care settings
Dec. 22
- A confirmed 201,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to Ohio’s hospitals and 108 health departments for EMS responders and home health care workers
- Approximately 123,000 doses from Pfizer expected to be sent to Walgreens and CVS locations for administration to nursing home residents and staff
Several days later:
- An additional 148,000 Pfizer vaccine doses and 89,000 from Moderna expected to arrive in Ohio
“The federal government has made clear that we will not know for sure how many vaccines are coming until closer to the time the shipments are coming,” Gov. DeWine said.
