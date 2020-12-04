Painesville: 8 fire departments fight early morning blaze

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unoccupied house in Painesville is likely a complete loss after a fire started in the garage and spread to the main structure in the early morning hours on Friday.
The Painesville City Fire Department was called to a structure fire near the intersection of Liberty Street and Walnut Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., according to a press release from the Painesville City Fire Department.
The garage was fully engulfed and the fire was extending into the main house. It took fire crews about two hours to bring the fire under control.
A total of eight fire departments in the area responded, according to the release.
The cause is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.