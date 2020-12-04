Parma City Council president’s 100th marathon will benefit local food pantry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families not knowing where their next meal will come from is a problem that’s all too common.
It’s an issue that hits close to home for Parma Council President Sean Brennan.
“I’m going to get worked up now talking about it. I just remember my own childhood. My mom who was on food stamps and how she struggled,” said Brennan.
Nearly one-in-five Ohioans are food insecure, according to Feeding America, so Brennan decided to do something about it.
“What better reason to run a marathon than to help the people in your community,” Brenna added.
He’s running a 26.2-mile marathon and asking people to donate at least $1 for every mile he runs.
“Just breaks your heart, I know not everybody can give this year, but gosh, if you can give, I hope you give more than you ever have before. Please give whatever you can, if it’s 5 bucks, great,” said Brennan.
The money goes to All Faiths Pantry.
Felicia Martinez says volunteers there deliver food to senior citizens in Parma who are immobile and low income.
The food pantry will use the money for their annual peanut butter drive, an event Brennan founded.
So, why peanut butter?
“It’s just a staple that people ask for. It’s something they enjoy and it has nutrition and there’s so many things you can do with it,” said Martinez.
Brennan is running his marathon on Dec. 19, but you have from now until Dec. 31st to donate.
Brennan and Martinez are asking you to help those in need.
“There are just so many people out there struggling, not only in our inner cities, but even in our suburbs now,” said Brennan.
