Rink at Wade Oval opens Friday for winter season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you ready to lace your skates?
The ice skating rink at Wade Oval opens Friday and will remain open through Feb. 15. Hours vary throughout the season.
The Rink is taking these extra safety precautions for the 2020/2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic:
- Reserved tickets: Tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase.
- No more than 10 skaters will be allowed on the Rink at a time. (This may be revised in accordance with city, county, state, and CDC guidelines.)
- Cleaning: Staff will frequently clean and spray all public areas with sanitizer.
- Rental skate cleaning: Skates are sprayed with sanitizer after each use.
- Masks are required as long as local health protocols require them.
- Concessions: Pre-packaged items and coffee only.
Skates can be rented in children sizes 12 through 3 and adult sizes 4 through 13.
Check hours and prices here.
