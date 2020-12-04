16 RTA employees test positive for coronavirus this week

(Source: RTA)
By Julia Tullos | December 4, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 2:27 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sixteen Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

This includes:

  • Three operators and one mechanic from the Hayden District
  • Three schedulers, two reservationists and one administrator from Paratransit
  • One Transit Police officer
  • One material handler from the Rail District
  • Four administrators from the Main Office building

RTA officials said all work areas, equipment and other areas of potential exposure have been disinfected.

A total of 94 RTA employees have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have fully recovered and returned to work.

