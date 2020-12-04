16 RTA employees test positive for coronavirus this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sixteen Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
This includes:
- Three operators and one mechanic from the Hayden District
- Three schedulers, two reservationists and one administrator from Paratransit
- One Transit Police officer
- One material handler from the Rail District
- Four administrators from the Main Office building
RTA officials said all work areas, equipment and other areas of potential exposure have been disinfected.
A total of 94 RTA employees have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have fully recovered and returned to work.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.