Summit County man wakes from coma, beats Covid-19 after being told he had 10% chance of surviving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aaron Thompson was a healthy father and husband, who wore his mask daily.
But In early September, the 50-year-old from Uniontown got his first symptom of the coronavirus and just a week later he was in the hospital.
“The ICU nurse asked me if I was OK .... I said, ‘I think I am,’” said Thompson. “She said I don’t think you’re very good right now so I’m going to have the respiratory team come up.”
Three days later Thompson was intubated.
“At that point in time they felt that I was the sickest person in the hospital and that my morbidity rate was high ... they didn’t give me much more than a 10% chance,” he said.
For 14 days Thompson was in a coma.
“I could hear, each night they’d play videos for me,” he said. “Even though I was not there physically mentally I could hear.”
Thompson said it was these videos and that got him through, and the health care workers that gave it their all saving his life.
“Part of its saving you and treating your symptoms but the other part is making sure your treated like a human being, that you’re alive, that you have something to live for. And I think they do a good job at doing both of that,” Thompson said.
He eventually left the ICU and spent 10 more days in the hospital focusing on his recovery.
“Every day it was little steps, whether it was walking 20 feet, then 60 feet,” Thompson said. “Now I am in PT and I’m on the treadmill for a long period of time.”
Thompson still has fluid in his lungs, and said the doctors don’t know the long-term side effects of the virus.
But he’s thankful that he’s able to still fight and reminded people that this virus is real and we all have a responsibility to wear our masks.
“You don’t want this illness, you don’t want the long term effects and you certainly don’t want to effect somebody else because the long-term outcome can be very devastating to people,” Thompson said.
As of today, more than 200,000 people in Ohio have recovered from the coronavirus.
