Tuscarawas County has highest rate of OVI crashes in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Tuscarawas County were more likely to be involved in OVI-related crashes between 2015 and 2020 than in any other counties in Northeast Ohio, according to a 19 News analysis of data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and census population estimates.
Between 2015 and 2020, there were about 1,050 crashes per 100,000 residents that involved a driver who was under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Tuscarawas County, the data shows.
Erie and Carroll counties had the second highest rate of OVI-related crashes with about 985 and 914 per 100,000 residents respectively.
Drivers in Holmes, Medina, and Wayne were least likely to be involved in crashes with people under the influence. Holmes county had the lowest rate with about 391 per 100,000. Wayne County had the second lowest rate with with about 472; Medina’s rate was 542 per 100,000.
Unsurprisingly, the area’s most populous counties had the highest numbers of OVI-related crashes, but the rate per 100,000 was relatively low. More than 7,000 crashes occurred in Cuyahoga County between 2015 and 2020. But the rate per 100,000 residents was about 574.
Summit County accounted for 3,145 OVI-related crashes. The rate in that county was about 581 per 100,000.
This analysis looks at the counties in Channel 19s viewership area: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Statewide, 81,006 OVI-related crashes have occurred on Ohio roadways in the past five years, according to the highway patrol. Those crashes caused 40 percent of motor vehicle deaths over the same period.
Drivers aged 21 to 39 caused more than half of OVI-related crashes, according to the release. In 70 percent of OVI-related crashes, male drivers were at fault.
