Uniontown man indicted in murder-for-hire scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Uniontown man for planning to pay someone to murder his wife.
Scott Allen Renninger, 52, was charged with the “use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire,” according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
In October, Renninger met with a confidential FBI source and allegedly discussed paying for the woman’s killing. He provided the source with a picture, license plate information, and other items that included the woman’s house number and street address,” according to the media release.
About a month later, Renninger told a second confidential FBI source about the existence of a life insurance policy on his wife, according to an FBI media release issued earlier this month.
That conversation continued, according to the media release, and Renninger and the source discussed a sale price of $20,000 and payment logistics to make it “like if they never find her...”
This conversation was recorded, the FBI said.
Renninger allegedly told the source that he knew he would be under scrutiny “once it all goes down” and that he accepted and was prepared for it.
On November 17, he was taken into custody at his home without incident.
Renninger’s wife filed for a civil protection order in June; she filed for divorce two months later, according to the DOJ release. She was not physically harmed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.