What a rush! Three great running backs taking the field in Tennessee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Only one person could stop Nick Chubb in 2019, and that man was Freddie Kitchens, who in his final game as the Browns head coach last season gave the ball to his top back only 13 times for 41 yards. Derrick Henry, meanwhile, got the ball 32 times in his season finale, and raced past Chubb for the rushing title.
That was then, this is now, and now Chubb is chasing Henry, but only because he’s played four fewer games. Nick is averaging more yards per carry (6.3 to 4.9).
Overall, Henry leads the NFL with 1,257 yards rushing, while Chubb is 6th with 719 yards, and Hunt is 9th with 706.
What does all of this mean? Well, to us, it’s interesting. To Nick? Not so much.
“Not really,” Chubb said. “I have not really thought about it. I am not really focused on anything that has to do personally with me.”
“I think it bothers everybody else besides Nick Chubb, just to be quite honest,” Baker Mayfield said.
Still, it’s impossible not to focus on the ground game when sizing this one up. You can run on the Titans, and the Browns? Far lesser backs have run on them this season.
So, of course, if we lock in on the run, you know it’ll turn an aerial attack instead. “They are a balanced attack,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “They can hurt you in multiple ways. That is a credit to their players and a credit to their scheme. They have multiple receivers that can catch and make you miss or get out in space. We have to stay tight in coverage. It is not a one-man show.”
Tons of talent on both sides of the ball. Prediction? Mayfield will have to match Tannehill in the air, before one of these great backs takes over.
Could be Chubb. Could be Henry.
“You forgot to mention Kareem,” Mayfield said. “I am looking forward to it.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.