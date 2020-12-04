69-year-old man dies in early morning house fire; Norton police rescue 2 others

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 69-year-old man died and two others were rescued after a Norton home caught fire early Friday morning.
Norton Police Department responded to a house fire around 1:30 a.m. near the 3800 block of Easton Road, according to a release.
The home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
Still, three officers entered the home and rescued two residents from the first floor. They were unable to enter the second floor due to heavy fire and smoke.
Norton firefighters arrived soon after and found James Tribble dead on the second floor.
Tribble was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said he died of smoke inhalation.
The fire was extinguished around 3:45 a.m.
One of the rescued residents was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, Norton Fire Department and State Fire Marshal will continue investigating the cause of the blaze.
