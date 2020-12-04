21-year-old man found fatally shot in car by Akron police; no arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old Akron man.
Officials said bystanders called police after witnessing an argument and hearing shots fired.
Akron police officers found Tyrae Carter fatally shot in a car upon arriving to the scene around 6 p.m., located near the corners of Tampa Ave. and 28th St. SW.
Carter, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Police said he was shot by an unknown suspect. The suspect fled before police arrived.
There is currently no additional suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
