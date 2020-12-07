Cleveland woman falls 4 feet into uncovered water meter hole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a scene out of a horror film for a local real estate agent.
Imagine walking your dog for a morning stroll through your neighborhood, and then all of a sudden you vanish up to your waist in a large hole.
That’s what happened to local real estate agent Cristal Christian a few days before Thanksgiving. Today, she is thankful just to be alive and healthy.
Christian felt like she was fighting for survival after tripping into an open water meter and falling 4 feet outside the Galloway Apartments of South Moreland just south of Shaker Square in Cleveland.
“I didn’t know what was going on. I just fell,” she said, remembering the incident. “Oh my God. Oh my God! I just fell through this manhole... oh my God.”
Christian took video of her injuries after falling into the manhole.
“Honestly, I have never walked any place and all of a sudden fell to the ground,” she said.
Since her fall in November, Christian’s wounds and bruises have healed. She said she’s retained an attorney to make the City of Cleveland or the owners of the Galloway apartments responsible for the medical bills associated with her trip to Urgent Care immediately after the fall.
Christian pointed out that whoever left the meter uncovered created a serious hazard.
“What if this was a child or an animal… They would [not] have survived what I went through,” said Cristal Christian.
