258 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland; 1 new death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were 258 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 13,547 confirmed cases citywide.
The number of deaths in the city due to the virus ticked up by one to 166, according to a city press release.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from 10 to to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of December 7, there are 458,993 confirmed cases and 6,544 fatalities throughout the state individuals were not from Cleveland.
Health officials reported more than 14.8 million confirmed cases and 283,211 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
