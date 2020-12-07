Lorain County CSI search for woman accused of stealing credit card out of car and spending nearly $600

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the woman accused of stealing a credit card out of a parked car and racking up a total of $598.88.
The car was parked at the apartment complex on O’Neil Boulevard when the owner’s credit card was stolen, according to Lorain County CSI.
Lorain County CSI said the woman in the following photos used the cards at the Speedway and Dollar General on Leona and Griswold Road.
Detectives said the woman got out of a tan car with damage on the passenger door and was wearing a hat with a South Carolina emblem on it.
Call the detective bureau at 440-329-3742 if you can identify her.
