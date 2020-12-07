NEO businesses charging new COVID-19 surcharges to cover pandemic related expenses

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It is no secret that businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, but something you may not have noticed is a new fee that some companies are charging.
You may be asked to pay a little extra when dining out, getting your hair cut, or even visiting the dentist. Some businesses are charging new COVID-19 fees to cover expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“People don’t realize how much these things are,” explained Katie Turundzilovic, a stylist at ‘It’s So You Salon’ in North Royalton. “We are spending about $50 just for this little box of masks. Even the price of hand sanitizer has skyrocketed. It’s insane.”
Turundzilovic says they charge a $2 COVID surcharge for each appointment. It covers everything from the new social distancing measures to PPE.
“Around the salon, we have a lot of barriers set up just plastic sheets that we change out every one to two weeks, so that goes towards that as well as towards extra hand sanitizer that we have placed around the salon and extra cleaning supplies,” said Turundzilovic.
She says some customers seem to understand the struggling businesses’ need for the extra cash, but others don’t think they should be the ones to foot the bill.
“For the most part, people are very understanding, and they’re very happy with the way that we set up the salon, so they do understand where it’s coming from, but of course, there are always those few that just don’t understand,” she said.
It is legal for businesses to add on these additional charges in most states, but companies are required to disclose them to customers.
Some businesses 19 News spoke to had a COVID-19 charge when they first reopened but have since removed it. All these businesses are hoping these fees will just be temporary.
