19 News working for answers: Weekend police chase ends in fiery crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a fiery crash in Slavic Village early Saturday morning.
Police officers were chasing a car when it slammed into a pick-up truck head-on near the intersection of Aetna Road and Broadway Avenue. The truck burst into flames.
Several departments rushed to the chaotic scene, including Cleveland police, CMHA, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Cleveland Firefighters also responded and scrambled to get the fire under control.
Three juvenile suspects were arrested, according to a Cleveland police media advisory.
A sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 19 News that CMHA is the primary agency handling this investigation. A 19 News crew stopped by CMHA to get more answers, but the chief of police was not available for an interview.
This story is developing.
