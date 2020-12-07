Northeast Ohio weather: A few lake effect snow showers overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re forecasting a few hit or miss lake effect snow showers throughout the evening.
It won’t snow constantly, but if you’ll be traveling around the area, be alert for rapidly changing conditions and visibility.
Please watch for slick spots tonight, too.
In terms of overall snowfall accumulation through tonight, expect a trace to three inches of new snow, with most areas getting the lower end of that range.
The best chance for a little accumulation will be in the higher terrain south of Cleveland.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early tomorrow morning.
Back to that snow, a few flurries will linger into tomorrow morning.
We’ll dry out by midday Tuesday, but please be mindful of slick spots tomorrow morning.
After tomorrow, temperatures will finally be warming up.
Expect highs in the low 40s Wednesday and Thursday.
We should warm up to about 50 degrees by Friday and Saturday.
Our next shot for widespread precipitation will be Saturday.
We’re forecasting widespread rain throughout the day.
