Statewide curfew to be extended, local restaurants react

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor DeWine announced during his Monday briefing that the statewide curfew would have to be extended as the surge of coronavirus cases continues.
The curfew, which is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., was set to expire this week, after being set three weeks ago.
“We need to pull back even more because the more contacts there are, the more potential there is spread,” Governor DeWine said Monday.
“Since the curfew happened, I think business has definitely slowed down later in the evening. We’ve been closing a lot earlier,” said Shawn Neitzel, general manager of Angelo’s in Lakewood.
At least for Neitzel, Angelo’s isn’t closed for good as many restaurants have been forced to do.
10,000 restaurants nationwide have shut down in the last three months alone, according to the National Restaurant Association.
The majority of those businesses were well-established and had been opened for years.
Neitzel admits it’s been a change since the curfew as they take their last dine-in customers at 9 p.m. He says, before the curfew, the bar used to be busy even after 9 p.m.
“People aren’t going out. I think they’re sticking to the curfew and doing the best they can, so hopefully, this doesn’t last too much longer,” added Neitzel.
On Monday, DeWine wouldn’t say how long the curfew will be extended. Instead, he said he’ll have more details during his briefing on Thursday.
Neitzel says whatever is announced Thursday, his staff will adjust.
“We take it one day at a time. So whatever happens, we’ll get together and make some adjustments and try and keep the pizzas coming,” said Neitzel.
