USPS low on workers amid holiday season rush

“This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges. The Postal Service is experiencing significant volume increases, while at the same time, employee availability has been reduced due to the impacts of COVID-19. We are flexing our resources to process and deliver the mail as quickly as possible. We are committed to making sure gifts, and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. Customers needing assistance are encouraged to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800 275-8777)”