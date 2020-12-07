USPS low on workers amid holiday season rush

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You may have noticed more trucks at your local USPS.
That’s because the annual holiday rush is bigger than ever this year, but we’re told there are not enough workers.
According to a statement from USPS, the company is still seeing the effects of COVID-19, and it could impact your holiday packages.
“This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges. The Postal Service is experiencing significant volume increases, while at the same time, employee availability has been reduced due to the impacts of COVID-19. We are flexing our resources to process and deliver the mail as quickly as possible. We are committed to making sure gifts, and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. Customers needing assistance are encouraged to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800 275-8777)”
Customers are making sure their gifts and cards are in the mail early this year to make sure their loved ones feel the holiday cheer.
“It just goes the extra mile to let people know you’re thinking about them even though we can’t be with certain family and friends that you’ re still thought of,” said customer D Caldwell.
