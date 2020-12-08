Akron Children’s Hospital ready to treat adult patients

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - As area hospitals begin to be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, Akron Children’s hospital is ready to take in adult patients if the need arises.
Akron Children’s chief medical officer Dr. Rob McGregor said that while the hospital hasn’t received any adult patients as overflow from local hospitals, their staff started taking steps earlier this year to fill that need if it arises.
“Earlier in the pandemic, 244 of our pediatric providers were credentialed to treat adults, which was a huge undertaking by our medical staff’s credentials committee,” Dr. McGregor said.
The hospital said it’s prepared to care for otherwise healthy young adults up to age 35 with COVID-19 or most other injuries or illnesses.
Dr. McGregor mentioned that many health care providers at Akron Children’s, such as cardiologists and cystic fibrosis and cancer specialists, routinely care for their patients into adulthood.
