Almost half of Clevelanders working at home work more than 8 hours a day

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Kathleen Colan of KC Media Partners routinely puts in 12-hour days from her Cleveland Heights home since she stopped going to her office in Beachwood. She’s part of the 43% working more than eight hours a day regularly while at home.
“We just don’t turn off,” Colan said. “As I’m sitting on the couch, managing client’s social media, emailing, it just doesn’t stop so for me, only recently have I realized I need to put in some boundaries.”
Dr. Francoise Adan of University Hospitals Connor Integrative Health Network says boundaries are important to remain healthy.
“We are at risk of depleting our resources and getting into a burnout situation,” said Adan.
She suggests defining regular work hours and work space, getting in a routine that could involve getting dressed in work attire, even bracketing the day with exercise, podcasts, or music to replace the decompression of a daily commute.
For Colan, she spends her extra time on clients.
“I’m not going to lunch, I’m not going to yoga, I’m not socializing, I’m not going to get my hair done, all these things that took up much time, now I can just work,” she said.
The Robert Half study found Tampa, Fla., Raleigh, N.C., Miami, Fla., Phoenix, Ariz., and Los Angeles, Calif. have the most workers putting in long days.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.