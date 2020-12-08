Cleveland Chef Dante Boccuzzi starts construction on new East 4th Street restaurant (renderings)

Chef Dante Boccuzzi has begun construction on his new sushi restaurant, Goma. (Source: Dante Boccuzzi)
By Jen Picciano | December 8, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 6:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Chef Dante Boccuzzi has begun construction on his newest restaurant concept, Goma, on the corner of East 4th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Despite the bleak winter likely ahead for most restaurants, Boccuzzi is moving forward with the plans he announced before the pandemic hit.

Goma will be a sushi restaurant--similar to his Tremont establishment, Ginko--but on a larger scale.

Renderings released to 19 News show a large sushi bar in the center of the space, formerly occupied by Chef Zach Bruell’s Italian restaurant, Chinato.

The space has been empty since Chinato shuttered its doors back in May of 2019.

There are also plans for a communal table, traditional tables and high backed booths with a clear barrier in between that reach the ceiling.

Boccuzzi is also planning for a Speakeasy bar in the lower level of the space.

Chef Dante Boccuzzi released renderings of his plans for a speakeasy bar beneath his new sushi restaurant now under construction. (Source: Dante Boccuzzi)

Dante Dining Group is also behind Dante, Dante Next Door and CODA Nightclub in Tremont, as well as Northside Speakeasy, and DBA in Akron, and Dante’s Inferno in the East Bank of the Flats.

Air Dante is a mobile craft cocktail concept also in development.

He gave no word on a target opening date for Goma yet, or Goma Speakeasy.

