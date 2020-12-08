Cleveland woman, her partner sentenced in connection to death of 4-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman convicted in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy were sentenced to prison Tuesday afternoon.
Romaine Tolbert, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a jury convicted him on charges for causing the death of his wife’s four-year-old godson. His wife, Joanne Vega, 33, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for her involvement in the death.
In November, a jury found the 38-year-old male suspect guilty of several crimes in connection to his partner’s godson, Eliazar Ruiz:
- Involuntary manslaughter
- Kidnapping
- Endangering children
- Gross abuse of a corpse
Vega, his partner at the time, previously pleaded guilty to:
- Involuntary manslaughter
- Endangering children
- Tampering with evidence
- Gross abuse of a corpse
Neither defendants were convicted of murder.
Prosecutors said the couple was taking care of Ruiz while the boy’s mother was preparing to serve jail time. She dropped her son off for the two to take care of him while she served her incarceration term.
Between July 2016 and June 2017, Vega and Tolbert denied multiple requests from Ruiz’s mother after she was released from jail, according to investigators. The boy was then reported missing by family members.
The boy’s remains were found in a trash bag behind a vacant Longmead Avenue home in September 2017.
It took months for detectives and the medical examiner’s office to positively identify the body as Ruiz.
Both Vega and Tolbert were tracked down by the U.S. Marshals in Michigan and taken into custody in 2019.
Tolbert testified on his own behalf before closing arguments, contradicting what 33-year-old Vega claimed the day before while on the stand.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.