25,721 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio; includes backlog of positive antigen tests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 7,103 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 510,018 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s data consists of a one-day inclusion of the backlog of over 12,000 positive COVID-19 antigen tests received by the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, but 19 News still provided a video update with the latest coronavirus data.
The 24-hour increase of reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 81 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 39,297 total cases and 502 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 30,226 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 5,010 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
