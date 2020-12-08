Covid-19 having major impact on diabetic community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -19 News received a dire warning from Chuck Gehring is the CEO of Life Care Alliance. A non profit organization that gives out free diabetic help.
He tells us the impact COVID-19 can have on people with diabetes is serious.
“Your immune system is already compromised from the diabetes and COVID can hit you and you don’t have the immune system to battle it” said Gehring.
Gehring tells 19 News the lack of income or reduced paychecks due to the pandemic is forcing some diabetics to make tough decisions.
“We’re seeing people regularly, who have watered down their insulin so that it would go farther which is something you should never do” said Gehring “we have people on metformin, they’re cutting those pills in half to stretch them out its a money situation” .
Gehring says they’re making these changes so that they can use their money for food and other needs.
Reminding 19 News that Insulin and other needs are expensive.
Anthony Myer was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes back in 2004.
“I have friends who have been rationing insulin” said Myer “I’ve been in places where I have had to ration insulin , it’s scary”
Meyer Tells me there’s not a lot of research on the virus and how it impacts type 1 diabetics, so he’s staying cautious.
“I think fear is the best word, but its terrifying” said Myer.
In order to combat the fear, Myer says his support groups have made all the difference.
" It’s something that can be very mentally and physically exhausting and if you don’t have people to talk to or to lean on it can be really difficult " said Myer.
Gehring tells 19 News there are so many resources and people waiting to help.
" Your food bank is fabulous call them, and they can help you connect with other groups, your health department certainly, call your Area Agency on Aging if you’re a senior they will help you with that or if you have a physician great office to call " said Gehring.
The Life Care Alliance also has many resources, including some free diabetic supplies, support groups, camps, and telehealth services. All of this through the Central Ohio Diabetes Association.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.