COVID-19 vaccine set for emergency approval from FDA

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A COVID-19 vaccine really comes down to two critical issues: will it work, and is it safe?
Cleveland Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Frank Esper believes the Pfizer vaccine, which may be days away from FDA emergency use approval, is a vaccine that is safe and effective.
The FDA released a report on Tuesday that opened the door for a group of independent analysts to make a recommendation on the emergency use of the vaccine by stating that they had found no specific safety concerns and they confirmed the vaccine’s previously reported 95% efficacy.
“We’ve been watching everybody for two months after they receive their vaccinations to ensure this vaccination did not cause any side effects, a day, a week or even a month after you receive the vaccine,” Dr. Esper.
The Cleveland Clinic has been designated as one of 10 pre-positioned vaccine sites in Ohio and they expect a vaccine delivery in days and will be able to provide the vaccine, quickly, once it’s approved.
“Just because we have emergency authorization doesn’t mean that we’re still not watching for safety events as we continue to give this vaccine to individuals,” Dr. Esper said.
The side effects of the vaccine include pain and redness at the injection site, and less than 5% of those in the clinical trial experienced either fever, headache, or fatigue.
“These are basically very similar symptoms that you would get if you did have a cold but they are very transient and they aren’t associated with severe problems,” Dr. Esper said.
The trial included tens of thousands of volunteers and Dr. Esper said safety was not spared even as the trial moved quickly.
And if somehow you get the vaccine and you still get COVID-19, the vaccine may still provide, Dr. Esper believes, significant benefit.
“It not only provides protection against infection but there is even suggestion that it prevents severe disease if you happen to get infected,” he said.
Dr. Esper wanted to be clear that since the vaccine does not include any of the virus that causes COVID-19, there is absolutely no chance that you can develop the virus from the vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.