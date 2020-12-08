Democratic Ohio representative says legislative sessions should be canceled after several lawmakers report COVID-19 infections

Ohio Statehouse (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 8, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 10:27 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s top Democratic representative is asking her Republican colleagues to cancel legislative sessions after numerous lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes issued a statement on Monday night expressing concern over potential contacts during sessions.

“The Republican Majority should cancel session this week and follow the lead of Arizona, another Republican-led legislature. At the very least, they could pretend to care about the health, safety and well-being of those who enter the state’s legislative halls and share information with everyone who is affected in a timely manner.

I am incredibly concerned  for my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, as well as our staff, journalists and citizens who frequent the Statehouse. House Dems have been very clear with the Speaker that there will be an outbreak if he doesn’t act. He hasn’t acted, and now there is an outbreak. He should be ashamed. This is indefensible.”

The statement from Ohio House Minority Leader Rep. Sykes comes after several Republican House members and one Democrat tested positive for COVID-19 infections in recent days.

Rep. Sykes’ colleague, State House Rep. Juanita Brent, even referred to the Ohio Statehouse as a “super spreader.”

Democrats have urged requiring face coverings while at the Ohio Statehouse, but those requests have been rejected along party lines, Rep. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati.

Ohio House Minority Leader Rep. Sykes suggested following a similar path taken by lawmakers in Arizona, who closed the state legislature buildings due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

