Democratic Ohio representative says legislative sessions should be canceled after several lawmakers report COVID-19 infections

“The Republican Majority should cancel session this week and follow the lead of Arizona, another Republican-led legislature. At the very least, they could pretend to care about the health, safety and well-being of those who enter the state’s legislative halls and share information with everyone who is affected in a timely manner.

I am incredibly concerned for my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, as well as our staff, journalists and citizens who frequent the Statehouse. House Dems have been very clear with the Speaker that there will be an outbreak if he doesn’t act. He hasn’t acted, and now there is an outbreak. He should be ashamed. This is indefensible.”