Driver shot at on I-77, shooter on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are looking for the suspect who fired several shots at a driver on I-77 Monday afternoon.
Several people called 911 around 12:20 p.m., after seeing a person in one vehicle firing shots at a second vehicle in the area of I-77 north and E. Wilbeth Road.
The victim reported the incident to police after being pulled over a short time later.
According to officers, the victim said he did not know the suspect, who was driving a silver car--possibly a Pontiac.
There were two bullet holes in the victim’s car, but he was not injured, said police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
