Share Your Holidays: Buy gifts online to help make someone’s Christmas this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every year, Cleveland 19 partners with Northeast Ohio charities for Share Your Holidays.
Because of COVID-19, you might not feel comfortable going to a store, picking up items to donate and then dropping them off at our Share Your Holidays events.
We’ve made it so that you can shop and donate without ever leaving your home.
All three Northeast Ohio charities; Salvation Army, Volunteers of America and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, have provided a list of items they need and posted them on our Amazon Wish List.
After selecting items on the list, and checking out, your donation will be shipped directly to the charities in our area, to make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.
