Maple Heights residents frustrated after hearing ‘every excuse imaginable’ as to why their mail isn’t being delivered

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Since Dec. 3, Alonzo Spears has been peaking out his window hoping to see his mail carrier.
However, weeks have gone by and the waiting game continues. No carrier and no mail.
The 57-year-old is bound to a wheelchair after spinal cord surgery more than 10 years ago, but he said the pain of waiting for his mail hurts even more.
“This painful... man, it’s ridiculous. We didn’t get no mail Thursday of last week, Friday, Saturday, or yesterday,” said Spears.
More than 20 residents in this Maple Heights neighborhood have constantly complained to the local postmaster at the Bedford station, according to Spears.
Despite their calls or personal visits, Spears claims that he and his neighbors have heard every excuse imaginable even COVID-19.
A frustrated Spears isn’t buying that.
He just wants the mail delivered.
“People need to stop blaming things on COVID-19, you all have been delivering the mail,” said Spears.
In all fairness, mail delivery historically around this time of year has run behind schedule.
But, the tardiness of the carriers in Maple Heights has people wondering.
Bob Garrity of Cleveland believes a lot of the issues causing the mail delivery delays are internal.
“I’ve seen a slowdown in mail wrong deliveries to wrong addresses,” said Garrity.
While the post office is not alone with the slow-motion like pace of getting packages and letters to their final destination; other carriers such as FedEx and UPS are experiencing higher volume and missed delivery dates.
He Loves Curves boutique owner Charkia Campbell said she is equally frustrated with the timing of packages and mail being late.
She said it can make a huge impression on her customers.
“Oh yes, it’s definitely a big difference. Even when I’m shipping out to customers and I’m giving them a date to be delivered. I get the comments… It makes a big difference of not getting your things on time.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.