More free Covid-19 testing locations added in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an effective way to beat the invisible enemy.
Free Covid-19 testing sites have been assembled by United Health Group at the Lee Road Baptist Church.
Ericka Hood wanted to get tested to put her mind at ease.
“So I can be safe so I can know,” said Hood.
Trudy Payne is aware of the Covid cases surging in Ohio.
Which is why she’s getting tested for the second time this year.
“Yes with everything that’s going on I don’t see anything that’s wrong with it I really don’t.. Think that it’s a good idea,” she said.
Amber Russell said that as a nurse she’s seen the worst of the coronavirus this year.
“This is horrible something as simple as wearing a mask which I know a lot of people don’t like to do imagine being a nurse we wear it 14 hours a day,” Russell added.
This testing is happening through out the month at the locations and times listed below.
Lee Memorial AME Church 861 E 105th Street Cleveland, OH 44108 Elizabeth Baptist Church 6114 Francis Avenue Cleveland, OH 44127 Lee Road Baptist Church 3970 Lee Road Cleveland, OH 44128
Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
