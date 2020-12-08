1 new death, child among 242 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 167 citywide.
There were also 242 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 8, which brings the total cumulative to 13,787 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
As of Dec. 8, there are 470,721 confirmed cases and 6,601 confirmed fatalities throughout Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 15 million cases and 285,518 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 25,721 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio which includes a backlog of positive antigen tests.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.